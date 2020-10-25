Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (24 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7,454 Severe cases: 306 New recovered: 724 New deaths: 19 New cases: 629

Total Laboratory test: 1,437,497 Active cases: 44,595 Total recovered: 46,842 Total deaths: 1,419 Total cases: 92,858

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo