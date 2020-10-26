Canon expands PIXMA G-Series MegaTank range with five entry-level printers

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the expansion of its popular PIXMA G-Series MegaTank range with the addition of five entry-level refillable ink tank printers, designed for small businesses, homeworking and students. Key features across the range include, improved usability with a replaceable maintenance cartridge to reduce downtime, new and improved ink bottles to make refilling tanks easier than ever, and a 2-line LCD display for quick access to settings. Balancing cost and efficiency, the economy print mode makes it possible to confidently print thousands of pages when needed, whilst further reducing costs.

The enhanced range consists of five reliable and robust, refillable ink tank printers with technical capabilities that include cloud connectivity, Wi-Fi and high-speed printing, to support every requirement and budget:

PIXMA G3460 – A high-speed three-in-one (print, scan and copy) device with Wi-Fi PIXMA G3420 – A high-quality multifunction printer with Wi-Fi functionality PIXMA G2460 – A high-speed, three-in-once device PIXMA G2420 – A high yield device that can print, scan and copy PIXMA G1420 – An easy to use single function printer

Maximise Productivity For those in need of a cost-efficient printing solution that can drive productivity, this series can produce 6,000 [1] pages from a single black ink bottle and print 26 per cent more in economy mode [2]. For printing in colour, the MegaTank devices offer an impressive page yield of up to 7,700[1] pages from a set of colour ink bottles, a 700-page increase on previous models. The two high-speed models in the range, PIXMA G3460 and PIXMA G2460 can deliver deadline beating speeds of 10.8 ipm for black printing and 6.0 ipm for colour. Reliable and quick printing means users can focus their time and energy on other creative outputs, printing with confidence to deliver high-quality prints in impressive volumes. Producing sharp, crisp prints, this range can satisfy a versatile mix of requirements, from those working from home who may need to print long, text-heavy documents, to those embracing home crafts with their families.

Less Downtime A user replaceable maintenance cartridge reduces printer downtime, ensuring a seamless workflow and excellent maintainability. With integrated front-facing ink tanks, it’s quick and easy to determine ink levels. Users can simply check the level of the maintenance cartridge on the LCD screen [3] or through the Canon PRINT App (iOS/Android), available for the PIXMA G3460 and PIXMA G3420 models.

Enhanced Compatibility With new and improved key type bottles, it has never been easier to refill ink tanks. Simply insert the bottle into the corresponding tank and it fills itself, automatically stopping when full. With all multi-function models, the 2-line LCD display [4] ensures greater ease of use, while the auto power ON/OFF function saves both time and energy.

Diverse Media Support For people running a small business from home or the office, the Canon PIXMA G-Series MegaTank printers are capable of printing banners up to 1.2m in length, enabling users to create bold point of sale materials that stand out. In addition, families who enjoy demonstrating their creativity can select from a range of media, such as Canon’s Magnetic Photo paper (https://bit.ly/34vyKSF) for personalising fridge magnets or Restickable Photo paper (https://bit.ly/34qGbdM) for decorating walls, mirrors, laptops or phone covers. From work and play, the Canon PIXMA G-Series MegaTank printers can accommodate everything needed for versatile and productive printing.

“Canon is dedicated to continuously develop its product range using integrated technology to support our customers’ evolving needs ; The extended PIXMA G-Series Mega Tank range of dynamic and high-volume printers continue to maximize productivity and boost creativity with cost-efficient printing solution. Producing sharp and crisp prints, this range can satisfy a versatile mix of requirements, from those working from home who may need to print long, text-heavy documents, to those embracing home crafts with their families. We are proud to offer the African market a solution featuring an intuitive combination of technology, value, and creativity in multiple printing roles, said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa”.

For more information about Canon’s PIXMA G-Series MegaTank printer range, please visit: G2420 – https://bit.ly/3otJkl5 G3420 – https://bit.ly/3msWVHz G3460 – https://bit.ly/3kuVFTC G2460 – https://bit.ly/3kvlJht G1420 – https://bit.ly/3e0B9Ia

[1] Page Yield is the estimated value based on Canon’s individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement after initial setup

[2] The economy mode reduces the black ink consumption by lowering the density, 26 per cent more pages can be printed than the standard mode

[3] Not applicable for PIXMA G1420

[4] Not applicable for PIXMA G1420

