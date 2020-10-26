Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (25 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7,045 Severe cases: 339 New recovered: 701 New deaths: 7 New cases: 485

Total Laboratory test: 1,444,542 Active cases: 44,372 Total recovered: 47,543 Total deaths: 1,426 Total cases: 93,343

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.