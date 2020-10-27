Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (26 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 4,628 Severe cases: 314 New recovered: 607 New deaths: 11 New cases: 364

Total Laboratory test: 1,449,170 Active cases: 44,118 Total recovered: 48,150 Total deaths: 1,437 Total cases: 93,707

