Merck Foundation announces the winners of “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards 2020 for Democratic Republic of the Congo

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for Democratic Republic of the Congo in partnership with H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The theme of the awards was ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and Keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’ with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions.

H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo and Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother said, “I am very happy to announce the winners of the “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards, together with our long-term partner, Merck Foundation. The media played an important role in disseminating correct facts and information about COVID 19 and in sensitizing communities to stay safe, which has had a significant impact in delaying the progression of this disease in our country. Congratulations to all the winners from my country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Keep doing great work, you are helping to save lives”.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasizes, “I am proud to share the winners of the Merck Foundation ‘Stay at Home’ Media Recognition Awards from DR Congo. They represent the best of reporting in the field of journalism and have earned the reward by standing out in a group of very impressive applicants. I would like to congratulate all the winners. We look forward to a long-term association to further raise awareness and be the voice of the voiceless, particularly during such a global health pandemic.”

Here are the winners from Democratic Republic of Congo in partnership with The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI:

Online Category Winners:

First Position:

Cassien Tribunal Aungane – Radio Centrale & personal blog named “Diplomacy & Development”, DRC (500 USD)

Mukanya Kafuata Andre – Mbote Africa, DRC (500 USD)

Second Position:

Stéphie Manza Mukinzi – www.alertecoronavirus.wordpress.com, DRC (300 USD)

Print Category Winners:

First Position:

Mathy Musau Dinyika – Forum Des As, DRC (500 USD)

Multimedia Category Winners:

First Position:

Muemba Wa Muemba Donat – Jua Services / Jua Magazine, DRC (500 USD)

Second Position:

Jessy Nzengu – Palmier Radio-Télévision Communautaire, DRC (300 USD)

Third Position:

Kazadi Lukusa Nicolas – Radiotélévision Happy Day, DRC ( 200 US$ )

Radio Category Winners:

First Position:

Aly Bukasa Kabambi – Radio Communautaire Butook, DRC (500 USD)

Second Position:

Jody Daniel Nkashama – Radio Okapi, DRC (300 USD)

The quality of work received was impressive, therefore, the Merck Foundation Media Awards Committee has introduced a second and a third position and selected more than one winner, on some occasions, for each of the Four Categories.

“The valuable contribution from the winners in sensitizing their respective communities about COVID 19 has encouraged us to additionally reward them all to become Merck Foundation Alumni and provide them with one-year access to online educational training program called “MasterClass”. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course in English that can be accessed anywhere with the Internet. This is to motivate passionate journalists to continue writing and advocating for social, economic and health issues across their countries”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

