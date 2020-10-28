Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (27 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 5,884 Severe cases: 314 New recovered: 818 New deaths: 8 New cases: 511

Total Laboratory test: 1,455,054 Active cases: 43,803 Total recovered: 48,968 Total deaths: 1,445 Total cases: 94,218

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo