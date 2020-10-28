Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (28 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, 1018 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,649 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 51,851 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 672,771. 989 are Kenyans and 29 are foreigners.

