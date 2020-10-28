Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 27 October

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 27 October, the Western Cape has 3239 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 115 268 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 687 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

115 268

Total recoveries

107 687

Total deaths

4342

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

3239

Tests conducted

656 926

Hospitalisations

555 with 105 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

10569

9720

Southern

10404

9557

Northern

7141

6698

Tygerberg

13909

13144

Eastern

10778

10071

Klipfontein

9564

8842

Mitchells Plain

9147

8597

Khayelitsha

8467

8000

Total

79979

74629

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

679

648

Garden Route

Knysna

1630

1540

Garden Route

George

3871

3559

Garden Route

Hessequa

355

325

Garden Route

Kannaland

145

136

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2544

2422

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1597

1441

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2202

2068

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4567

4293

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3530

3377

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1197

1135

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1668

1568

Overberg

Overstrand

1720

1628

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

330

291

Overberg

Swellendam

361

343

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1240

1159

West Coast

Bergrivier

508

465

West Coast

Cederberg

176

166

West Coast

Matzikama

697

589

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1499

1392

West Coast

Swartland

1709

1592

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

843

768

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

142

133

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

34

33

Unallocated: 2045(1987 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 11 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4331. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Changing our behaviour will keep us moving forward:

There has been a lot of speculation and some fake news circulating indicating that the President will address the nation this week and announce a second lockdown in light of increasing case numbers in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that this was not true. Additionally, each of his prior addresses have been preceded by a meeting of the President's Coordinating Council. This meeting is attended by the Premiers of all nine provinces, and I have not, at this stage, received any communication that a PCC meeting has been scheduled.

I therefore urge residents not to circulate messages that do not come from an official source, and that have not been verified.

A second lockdown would devastate our economy, which has already been heavily impacted by COVID-19, the hard lockdown and subsequent alert levels. A second lockdown will result in more jobs lost, more people going hungry and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

However, I do want to make crystal clear that the best defense we have from a major spike in cases that would force additional restrictions to slow the spread, is our own behaviour.

The power to prevent that lies in each and every one of our hands right now.

We have also seen how other countries in the world have experienced, and continue to experience second waves of this virus, which are now resulting in second lockdowns.

Across South Africa, we have seen new case numbers start to rise as people become tired or complacent. We have the opportunity now, and the gift of foresight provided by the experiences elsewhere in the world, to take the steps necessary to ensure that we slow the spread of the virus.

The Western Cape Government has the systems in place that allow us to track infections and zoom in where “bushfires” occur. In recent weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of young people contracting COVID-19, as well as an increase in the test positivity rate in the private sector.

Young people are likely to experience mild symptoms-if any, and to recover without complications but they could also infect someone who is at risk of serious illness or death.

I therefore appeal to everyone to understand the seriousness of this situation and to take the appropriate steps to protect yourself.

Wearing your mask, keeping a distance, and regularly washing your hands are simple behaviours that can help us beat this virus.

I also appeal to all businesses to evaluate their safety protocols to see whether there may be gaps, or room for improvement, and to ensure that they are fully compliant with the regulations in place.

Taking additional steps to prevent infections now, will help residents, businesses and our economy in the long run.

Now is the time for us all to be taking responsibility so that we can beat COVID-19, and ensure that we are able to move forward, and start rebuilding this province and this country.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.