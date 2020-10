Coronavirus – South Africa: Unemployment and Labour on Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Coronavirus COVID-19 TERS payments

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has reached the magical R51 billion in COVID-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (COVID-19 TERS) payments to help workers, business and the economy mitigate the worst impact of the national lockdown on workers.

“Exceeding R51 billion through our special COVID-19 TERS Relief Scheme is a great achievement by all standards and I am proud that we could deliver this financial assistance to workers and companies at the time they needed it the most.

“The amount of R51 billion is the biggest amount that has been disbursed by government to workers during the Coronavirus lockdown and this mammoth accomplishment should be celebrated by all.

“I am also proud of the UIF officials and stakeholders for their relentless toils and contribution towards this achievement. Under the most difficult and uncertain of circumstances, we have been able to rise to the occasion and help millions of workers during the lockdown. Where there were mistakes, we have corrected them and are continually ensuring that we improve,” said Acting UIF Commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst.

The R51 045 255 369.21 billion covers 1 000 824 companies that applied and was disbursed in 11 575 623 payments which is broken down as follows:

For April, R21 billion has been paid to 4 240 112 workers through 410 523 employers; The payments for May month stand at just over R12 billion for the benefit of 3 108 611 workers through 280 191 employers; In June, the UIF has so far disbursed R10.5 billion to 2 904 749 workers represented by 217 982 employers; For July/August, R5.7 billion has been paid to 997 499 workers through 67 721; and R1.2 billion has been paid for August/September to 324 652 workers represented by 24 407 employers.

An amount of R1.6 billion has been paid directly to 390 996 workers and R214 million was disbursed to 60 275 domestic workers. Documented and declared foreign nationals have been paid R1.6 billion.

“While we are extremely elated about paying R51 billion, we are also making sure that all the outstanding valid claims are paid, as soon as all the information is received. We still have 462 863 undeclared workers and urge employers to submit these declarations urgently so we can pay these workers,” said Bronkhorst.

She also revealed that this week, the Fund will be doing a re-run of all outstanding payments for April, May and June and clients.

“The re-run will cover all claims that were not paid for April, May and June due to outstanding information such as undeclared employees. If all the information has been submitted correctly to us, we will be paying these employees this week,” the Acting Commissioner said.

Discussions are still underway at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) regarding the extension of COVID-19 TERS past 16 September 2020.

