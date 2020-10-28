DHL Global Forwarding honored with four Gold 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Success for the company’s “Women at DHL Global Forwarding” initiative: take home four gold awards in a field of more than 1,500 participants; The awards make DHL Global Forwarding the world’s first freight forwarder winning such a number of Gold Stevies in one year; DHL’s (www.DPDHL.com) diversity drive aims for a group-wide proportion of 30% women in management by 2025.

“Women at DHL Global Forwarding” a diversity initiative at DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been recognized for its achievements in promoting diversity in the workplace. The initiative has won Gold Stevie Awards in four categories – winning organizational as well as individual awards. More than 1,500 nominations were submitted for consideration to the jury.

“The development of talented women in our organization is a focus for us all at DHL Global Forwarding. We aim to bring a greater number of women into leadership positions and our initiative ‘Women at DHL Global Forwarding’ is the main driver for that,” says Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. “Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging are part of our organization’s core values and we look forward to continuing on build a great workplace where everyone is welcome.”

DHL Global Forwarding is the first freight forwarder being selected for such a high number of awards in one year. The categories honoring DHL Global Forwarding are: Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women, Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More Than 2,500 Employees’, Event of the year and Achievement in Human Resources.

Eva Mattheeussen, Head of Human Resources at DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, and Global Project Lead of ‘Women at DHL Global Forwarding’, received the Gold Stevie Award in the category ‘Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More Than 2,500 Employees’. Eva says: “I am very proud of what we have accomplished with this project, which goes beyond building a strong community of women. It also focuses on bringing along allies to take active part in building a balanced workplace.”

‘Women at DHL Global Forwarding’ won the first place in three more categories

The initiative was awarded in the categories ‘Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women’ and ‘Achievement in Human Resources’. The initiative's goal at DHL Global Forwarding is to promote a cultural mindset with focus on equal opportunities by offering work arrangements, transparency, and career support. Align with the cultural mindset, a new talent management program as well as mentoring and networking initiatives were implemented as additional measures. The ‘Women at DGF Virtual Learning Series’ hosted once per month throughout 2020 were honored as ‘Event of the Year’. The series are offered to all employees and cover topics such as personal and career development at DHL Global Forwarding.

Deutsche Post DHL Group, as a global company, values the diversity of its employees as a genuine strength. The Deutsche Post DHL Group brings together over 500,000 people from a wide range of cultural backgrounds – all with different skills, experiences and viewpoints. The group-wide engagement has been recognized second place in this year’s Grand Stevie Award trophies. Grand Stevie Award trophies are presented to five organizations that submitted the best body of entries to the competition. Deutsche Post DHL Group is among the Grand Stevie elite for the third year in a row.

About the Stevie Awards: The Stevie Awards (www.StevieAwards.com) for Women in Business shine a spotlight on women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. This year’s winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. The Stevie Awards are considered as the world’s premier business awards. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. For further information visit: www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About DHL: DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL (www.DPDHL.com) is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

