Amid Continuing Uncertainty, Africa Oil Week Announces Cancellation of Rescheduled February 2021 Edition as Event Returns to November 2021 Dates

Africa Oil Week (AOW) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com), part of Hyve Group PLC, announces with regret the cancellation of the February 2021 edition of AOW, due to take place in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will now return next year to its regular date line, 1-5 November 2021. Africa Oil Week’s sister event, Investing in African Mining Indaba (https://www.MiningIndaba.com), has also been cancelled and will return 7-10 February 2022.

Global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is the primary contributor to the decision to cancel the event. Additionally, international travel restrictions and current restrictions for hosting events in South Africa which prevent larger gatherings mean that the organisers can no longer be certain of delivering AOW to the high standard to which their audience is accustomed.

In November 2021, Africa Oil Week will take place in accordance with the latest health & safety and government guidance. The wellbeing of speakers, delegates, sponsors and exhibitors will, of course, remain top priority. As always, the event’s objective will be to gather the most influential decision-makers in African oil, gas and energy to network, make deals and shape discussions crucial to the future success of the industry.

Simon Ford, Portfolio Director of Africa Oil Week and Investing in African Mining Indaba, said:

“Bringing people together is at the heart of what we do at Africa Oil Week. However, based on current uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we took the view that our delegates’ ROI and ROTI would have been significantly impacted at an in-person event in February 2021. Our focus is now on delivering an unbeatable live event in November 2021, which will reunite the industry, as well as provide the leading platform to help rebuild the future of oil, gas and energy in Africa. We would like to thank all those who have supported us in the last 27 years, we can’t wait to see you!”

AOW will be engaging continuously with the industry in the lead up to the November 2021 edition. Bookings for the event are now open, and the organisers are busy working on virtual initiatives aimed at facilitating multi-stakeholder strategic conversations and delivering world-class digital content in the coming months. Further details will be released soon.

