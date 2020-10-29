Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (28 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,290 Severe cases: 315 New recovered: 918 New deaths: 6 New cases: 602

Total Laboratory test: 1,461,344 Active cases: 43,481 Total recovered: 49,886 Total deaths: 1,451 Total cases: 94,820

