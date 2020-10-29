Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (28 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

147 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 82 FCT – 20 Rivers – 9 Kaduna – 8 Plateau – 8 Benue – 5 Edo – 3 Kano – 3 Nasarawa – 3 Taraba – 3 Ogun – 2 Bauchi – 1

62,371 confirmed 58,095 discharged 1,139 deaths

