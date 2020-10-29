Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (28 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: A total of 25721 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1863 new cases. We report 58 more COVID-19 related deaths (16 being reported in the past 24 – 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 19111.

