Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 28 October

As of 1pm on 28 October, the Western Cape has 3122 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 115 431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 958 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
115 431
Total recoveries
107 958
Total deaths
4351
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
3122
Tests conducted
659 309
Hospitalisations
569 with 103 of these in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
10584
9780
Southern
10414
9600
Northern
7126
6710
Tygerberg
13927
13177
Eastern
10790
10106
Klipfontein
9581
8854
Mitchells Plain
9149
8599
Khayelitsha
8475
8003
Total
80 046
74829
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
682
649
Garden Route
Knysna
1636
1540
Garden Route
George
3889
3566
Garden Route
Hessequa
361
326
Garden Route
Kannaland
146
136
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
2546
2421
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
1598
1446
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
2206
2074
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4572
4303
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3531
3377
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1198
1135
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1672
1569
Overberg
Overstrand
1719
1626
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
331
293
Overberg
Swellendam
361
343
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1240
1167
West Coast
Bergrivier
509
465
West Coast
Cederberg
176
166
West Coast
Matzikama
704
600
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1502
1399
West Coast
Swartland
1710
1596
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
844
774
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
142
133
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
34
34
Unallocated: 2076(1991 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 20 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4351. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Western Cape will continue to deliver on jobs, safety and well-being despite budget cuts:
This afternoon, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his medium-term budget policy statement, which confirmed that the national government would continue to pour billions of taxpayer Rands into SAA, rather than making the tough choices that this big moment in our country required.
To fund this R10.5 billion bailout- Minister Mboweni has slashed national department budgets including that of the police, as well as provincial budgets. In the Western Cape- the budget cuts will directly impact healthcare services, as well as reduce agricultural grants which are aimed at food security and land transformation and which advance dignity through property ownership.
Perhaps Minister Mboweni's blatant lies about how our world-class hospitals operate were meant to obscure the fact that he was defunding key healthcare services in the province in the midst of a pandemic in favour of serving ‘chicken or beef’ in the sky. I want to use this opportunity to thank the officials, doctors and nurses at Tygerberg Hospital for what they have done for our people in the Western Cape – thank you!
As Minister David Maynier set out, the province has now lost over R60 million in key healthcare grant funding including: R19.72 million from our HIV, TB, Malaria and Community Outreach Grant, R30 million from the grant that is critical to maintaining and developing healthcare services at tertiary hospitals in the province, and R11 million from a grant aimed at improving clinical training and supervision of health science trainees and increasing the capacity of our healthcare workforce in the Western Cape.
More information on how the budget impacts the Western Cape can be found in Minister Maynier's statement here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/mtbps2020-saa-bailout-expense-safety-dignity-and-jobs
Minister Mbombo's response to Minister Mboweni can be read here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/413/55406
The Western Cape will however not be deterred from focusing on our key pillars of jobs, safety, and dignity and wellbeing. For our plans to get the job done, view the summary of my speech here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/97/55375
Jobs:
This afternoon I visited Mitchell's Plain, where I had the opportunity to meet with two organisations working to develop skills and create jobs. Shadow Careers, which launched their Mitchells Plain training centre in June, trains young people over a three-month period, and upon successful completion, presents them with a job offer in the call centre or BPO industry.
I then also had the opportunity to meet with Vumatel fibre, who shared with me some of their future deployment plans, and the employment opportunities that come with these kinds of private sector investments.
Earlier, I also welcomed a group of recently nominated international Heads of Mission Designates, comprising new Sout African Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul Generals and Ministers Plenipotentiary, during which I had the opportunity to brief them on the offerings of the trade, tourism and investment offerings of the Western Cape.
Private sector-led investment is key to creating job opportunities in the Western Cape, and we are working hard to showcase our potential to local, national and international investors.
Wellbeing:
In line with our wellbeing commitments, Minister of Health, Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Eerste River Hospital for the #Vulimpilo campaign launch. COVID-19 has had an impact on the health services that this government offers, and the campaign is a drive to reintegrate comprehensive healthcare services into the system.
This government has committed to dignity and wellbeing as one of the key pillars of our recovery and ensuring that our citizens are healthy is fundamental. While we continue to focus on managing COVID-19 in the province, we must also address other healthcare issues and ensure that children are being immunised, that we are testing and screening for illnesses like HIV and TB, and that we are managing chronic and lifestyle illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.
Safety:
As part of our safety focus, Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, is hosting a school holiday programme, with a focus on safety, for grades 5, 6 and 7 learners. This programme which will run until Friday, is taking place at four primary schools in Mitchells Plain including Rocklands Primary, West End Primary, Cascade Primary and Eastville Primary.
Participants in the programme are taking part in sports activities while simultaneously participating in workshops on crime awareness and prevention, violence against women and children, substance abuse and safety promotion.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
