Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 28 October

As of 1pm on 28 October, the Western Cape has 3122 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 115 431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 958 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

115 431

Total recoveries

107 958

Total deaths

4351

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

3122

Tests conducted

659 309

Hospitalisations

569 with 103 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

10584

9780

Southern

10414

9600

Northern

7126

6710

Tygerberg

13927

13177

Eastern

10790

10106

Klipfontein

9581

8854

Mitchells Plain

9149

8599

Khayelitsha

8475

8003

Total

80 046

74829

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

682

649

Garden Route

Knysna

1636

1540

Garden Route

George

3889

3566

Garden Route

Hessequa

361

326

Garden Route

Kannaland

146

136

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2546

2421

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1598

1446

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2206

2074

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4572

4303

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3531

3377

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1198

1135

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1672

1569

Overberg

Overstrand

1719

1626

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

331

293

Overberg

Swellendam

361

343

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1240

1167

West Coast

Bergrivier

509

465

West Coast

Cederberg

176

166

West Coast

Matzikama

704

600

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1502

1399

West Coast

Swartland

1710

1596

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

844

774

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

142

133

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

34

34

Unallocated: 2076(1991 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 20 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4351. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Western Cape will continue to deliver on jobs, safety and well-being despite budget cuts:

This afternoon, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his medium-term budget policy statement, which confirmed that the national government would continue to pour billions of taxpayer Rands into SAA, rather than making the tough choices that this big moment in our country required.

To fund this R10.5 billion bailout- Minister Mboweni has slashed national department budgets including that of the police, as well as provincial budgets. In the Western Cape- the budget cuts will directly impact healthcare services, as well as reduce agricultural grants which are aimed at food security and land transformation and which advance dignity through property ownership.

Perhaps Minister Mboweni's blatant lies about how our world-class hospitals operate were meant to obscure the fact that he was defunding key healthcare services in the province in the midst of a pandemic in favour of serving ‘chicken or beef’ in the sky. I want to use this opportunity to thank the officials, doctors and nurses at Tygerberg Hospital for what they have done for our people in the Western Cape – thank you!

As Minister David Maynier set out, the province has now lost over R60 million in key healthcare grant funding including: R19.72 million from our HIV, TB, Malaria and Community Outreach Grant, R30 million from the grant that is critical to maintaining and developing healthcare services at tertiary hospitals in the province, and R11 million from a grant aimed at improving clinical training and supervision of health science trainees and increasing the capacity of our healthcare workforce in the Western Cape.

More information on how the budget impacts the Western Cape can be found in Minister Maynier's statement here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/mtbps2020-saa-bailout-expense-safety-dignity-and-jobs

Minister Mbombo's response to Minister Mboweni can be read here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/413/55406

The Western Cape will however not be deterred from focusing on our key pillars of jobs, safety, and dignity and wellbeing. For our plans to get the job done, view the summary of my speech here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/97/55375

Jobs:

This afternoon I visited Mitchell's Plain, where I had the opportunity to meet with two organisations working to develop skills and create jobs. Shadow Careers, which launched their Mitchells Plain training centre in June, trains young people over a three-month period, and upon successful completion, presents them with a job offer in the call centre or BPO industry.

I then also had the opportunity to meet with Vumatel fibre, who shared with me some of their future deployment plans, and the employment opportunities that come with these kinds of private sector investments.

Earlier, I also welcomed a group of recently nominated international Heads of Mission Designates, comprising new Sout African Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul Generals and Ministers Plenipotentiary, during which I had the opportunity to brief them on the offerings of the trade, tourism and investment offerings of the Western Cape.

Private sector-led investment is key to creating job opportunities in the Western Cape, and we are working hard to showcase our potential to local, national and international investors.

Wellbeing:

In line with our wellbeing commitments, Minister of Health, Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Eerste River Hospital for the #Vulimpilo campaign launch. COVID-19 has had an impact on the health services that this government offers, and the campaign is a drive to reintegrate comprehensive healthcare services into the system.

This government has committed to dignity and wellbeing as one of the key pillars of our recovery and ensuring that our citizens are healthy is fundamental. While we continue to focus on managing COVID-19 in the province, we must also address other healthcare issues and ensure that children are being immunised, that we are testing and screening for illnesses like HIV and TB, and that we are managing chronic and lifestyle illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

Safety:

As part of our safety focus, Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, is hosting a school holiday programme, with a focus on safety, for grades 5, 6 and 7 learners. This programme which will run until Friday, is taking place at four primary schools in Mitchells Plain including Rocklands Primary, West End Primary, Cascade Primary and Eastville Primary.

Participants in the programme are taking part in sports activities while simultaneously participating in workshops on crime awareness and prevention, violence against women and children, substance abuse and safety promotion.

