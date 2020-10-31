Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (30 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 5,866 Severe cases: 327 New recovered: 960 New deaths: 7 New cases: 488

Total Laboratory test: 1,474,983 Active cases: 42,610 Total recovered: 51,713 Total deaths: 1,464 Total cases: 95,789

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.