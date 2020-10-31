Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Mobility Tracking

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

OVERVIEW

Between July and September 2020 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya increased exponentially (from below 900 by end of June to over 34,500 cases by end of September) as community transmission continued to affect larger number of people. Simultaneously a corresponding negative socio-economic impact related to various restrictions on freedom of movement and the resulting loss of livelihoods has also been observed.

To measure the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable migrant and displaced populations in Libya, DTM carried out a specialized assessment as part of its displacement tracking activities. This fourth report based on the periodic data collection aims at providing evidence and analysis to facilitate a better understanding of the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, specifically the impact related to mobility restrictions and curfews on vulnerable mobile populations in Libya.

This report presents the aggregated findings of data collected between July and September 2020, covering 53 municipalities (baladiya) in Libya with significant IDP and migrant presence. A total of 454 key informant (KI) interviews were conducted, (142 KI interviews conducted in July, 161 in August, and 151 in September 2020).

HIGHLIGHTS

In 64% of the municipalities assessed hygiene items such as hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants were not sufficiently available on local market. In 90% of assessed locations, migrants who rely on daily labour opportunities were negatively affected due to the COVID-19 related economic slowdown. In 79% of assessed locations IDPs and host community members were also reported to be negatively affected by mobility restrictions and curfews. In 31% of assessed locations residents including IDPs and host community members depending on daily wages faced loss of livelihoods and employment opportunities. 27% of the migrants interviewed reported being unemployed, representing an 8% increase in migrant unemployment compared to March-April 2020. UNEMPLOYMENT remains one of the major risk factors affecting vulnerability of migrants in Libya. 41% of the employed migrants when asked about occupational hazards reported feeling unsafe at work due to health risks caused by inadequate protective measures. In 27% of the assessed cases migrants in Libya were found to be potentially food insecure. In 13% of assessed locations, migrants were reported to be unable to move freely within the municipality (due to the mobility restrictions / curfew). Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).Media filesDownload logo