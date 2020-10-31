Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (30 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the last 24hrs we recorded 90 new cases (out of 6,843 tests) and sadly 1 facility death

Cumulative Cases: 16,415 Total Recoveries: 15,600 COVID-19 Deaths: 118 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 231 Active Cases: 466

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).Media filesDownload logo