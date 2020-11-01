APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 1 November 2020, 9 am EAT

| Updated:
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,784,083) deaths (42,869), and recoveries (1,457,764) by region:

Central (60,339 cases; 1,139 deaths; 53,478 recoveries): Burundi (585; 1; 511), Cameroon (21,793; 426; 20,117), CAR (4,866; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,498; 98; 1,324), Congo (5,290; 92; 4,450), DRC (11,306; 307; 10,585), Equatorial Guinea (5,088; 83; 4,965), Gabon (8,968; 55; 8,698), Sao Tome & Principe (945; 15; 904)

Eastern (214,283; 3,953; 137,843): Comoros (545; 7; 498), Djibouti (5,561; 61; 5,441), Eritrea (463; 0; 412), Ethiopia (96,169; 1,469; 52,517), Kenya (55,192; 996; 36,963), Madagascar (16,968; 244; 16,301), Mauritius (441; 10; 398), Rwanda (5,137; 35; 4,879), Seychelles (153; 0; 149), Somalia (3,941; 104; 3,185), South Sudan (2,905; 58; 2,655), Sudan (13,804; 837; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (12,495; 111; 7,503)

Northern (513,220; 14,264; 368,449): Algeria (57,942; 1,964; 40,201), Egypt (107,555; 6,266; 99,452), Libya (61,095; 857; 35,030), Mauritania (7,703; 163; 7,433), Morocco (219,084; 3,695; 181,275), Tunisia (59,813; 1,317; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)

Southern (805,945; 20,746; 720,372): Angola (10,805; 284; 4,523), Botswana (5,285; 24; 4,676), Eswatini (5,917; 117; 5,646), Lesotho (1,953; 44; 975), Malawi (5,930; 184; 5,323), Mozambique (12,869; 92; 10,437), Namibia (12,935; 133; 11,036), South Africa (725,452; 19,276; 654,182), Zambia (16,432; 349; 15,680), Zimbabwe (8,367; 243; 7,894)

Western (190,296, 2,767; 177,622): Benin (2,643, 41; 2,418), Burkina Faso (2,500; 67; 2,250), Cape Verde (8,793; 95; 7,981), Côte d'Ivoire (20,716; 126; 20,365), Gambia (3,670; 119; 2,876), Ghana (48,124; 320; 47,215), Guinea (12,072; 72; 10,514), Guinea-Bissau (2,413; 41; 1,848), Liberia (1,426; 82; 1,279), Mali (3,554; 136; 2,753), Niger (1,220; 69; 1,137), Nigeria (62,853; 1,144; 58,675), Senegal (15,616; 324; 14,853), Sierra Leone (2,365**; 74; 1,798), Togo (2,331; 57; 1,660)

**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 2,635 cases for Sierra Leone. Correct value now listed.

