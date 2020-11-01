Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (31 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,386 Severe cases: 335 New recovered: 804 New deaths: 5 New cases: 380

Total Laboratory test: 1,481,369 Active cases: 42,181 Total recovered: 52,517 Total deaths: 1,469 Total cases: 96,169

