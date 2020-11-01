Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (31 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

162 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria; Gombe-54 FCT-35 Lagos-26 Ogun-12 Plateau-10 Rivers-10 Kaduna-4 Ekiti-3 Edo-2 Osun-2 Bayelsa-1 Imo-1 Ondo-1 Oyo-1 62,853 confirmed 58,675 discharged 1,144 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).