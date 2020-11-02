Africa Oil & Power Launches DRC Investment Report, Aligns with Upcoming Summit

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (http://www.AfricaOilandPower.com/) launched the Africa Energy Series Special Report: DRC 2020 as the country’s premier, sector-specific report outlining key areas of investment across the domestic energy value chain; The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is home to Africa’s most prolific hydropower potential, along with vast quantities of minerals, precious metals and hydrocarbons; The downloadable report aligns with the upcoming DRC Energy & Infrastructure Investment Summit 2021 (September 21-22), organized by AOP in partnership with the African Energy Chamber.

Africa Oil & Power has launched the Africa Energy Series (AES) Special Report: DRC 2020 to identify and promote bankable opportunities across oil, gas and power sectors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on the back of growing investor interest from the U.S., China and other global players.

The DRC is considered to be one of the richest countries on the continent in terms of natural resources, serving as the largest producer of cobalt globally and holding substantial mineral deposits of copper, zinc, coal, gold and uranium, among others. In addition, the DRC is home to the Congo River – the second-largest on the continent – which boasts major hydroelectric potential estimated to reach up to 100,000MW, close to one-third of Africa’s total hydroelectric potential.

The AES Special Report: DRC 2020 serves as a comprehensive tool for investors to analyze the country’s energy landscape; ascertain key governmental objectives, including National Strategic Development Plan targets; and identify high potential opportunities, primarily in hydropower generation, electricity transmission and infrastructure development. The report also features first-hand interviews with Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), and Trésor Chovu, CEO of London-based investment and consultancy Cactus Investments.

The digital report is launched in line with the first-ever DRC Energy & Infrastructure Investment Summit 2021 (September 21-22), organized by AOP in partnership with the AEC, which serves as the country’s leading event for energy and infrastructure investment.

AOP is committed to driving FDI into the DRC and facilitating the plans of the administration under the leadership of H.E. President Félix Tshisekedi, which target increased electricity access rates, capacity building and long-term job creation. AOP invites cross-sector collaboration among logistics, power, oil and gas, mining, engineering and construction sectors to generate dynamic solutions and enable growth in a new, investment-focused era for the DRC.

