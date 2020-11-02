Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (1 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 5,901 Severe cases: 336 New recovered: 935 New deaths: 9 New cases: 414

Total Laboratory test: 1,487,270 Active cases: 41,651 Total recovered: 53,452 Total deaths: 1,478 Total cases: 96,583

