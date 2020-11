Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 0 Total Confirmed: 2,366 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,802 Total in quarantine: 112 Dischardged from quarantine: 11,971

