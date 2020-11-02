Coronavirus: World Food Programme (WFP) Guinea Country Brief

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Numbers

199.536 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 10.2 m six months (October 2020- March 2021) net funding requirements

18 251 people assisted in September 2020

Download Report: https://bit.ly/35XAaEJ

Operational Updates

Security situation

• In Guinea, the presidential election is scheduled on 18 October 2020. Tensions remains high with several ongoing protests, causalities and material damages in the country. However, WFP’s operations were not affected by the political situation.

Crisis response activities

• WFP distributed 630 mt of food to 12,172 vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 in Conakry in collaboration with the Agence nationale d’inclusion économique et sociale (ANIES).

• Under the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) project, a distribution of 215 mt of rice in Conakry, Boké and Kankan was in process to 12,117 beneficiaries of 1,182 households vulnerable to the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with the Ministère de l’action sociale, de la promotion féminine et de l’enfance.

• The last round of the health kits and food distribution was launched with the Agence nationale de sécurité sanitaire (ANSS) in Conakry. Waiting for the new strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic of the Ministry of Health, WFP was preparing the distribution.

Food assistance for assets

• WFP distributed GNF 1,894,085,600 (USD 202,576) through the COVID-19 food assistance for asset (FFA) project.

• The preparatory work of the RESIGUI project continues. Following the identification of beneficiaries, WFP partnered with a mobile service provider for the distribution of SIM cards which will enable each household to receive assistance via mobile transfer.

• Preparations are also ongoing for the second phase of the RESIGUI project, which will focus on strengthening the resilience of the targeted communities with food assistance for assets (FFA) and smallholder agriculture market support (SAMS) activities. The selection of cooperating partners is under finalization and activities are scheduled to start in October 2020 for a period of nine months.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).Media filesDownload logo