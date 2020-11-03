Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (2 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 5,726 Severe cases: 353 New recovered: 953 New deaths: 11 New cases: 359

Total Laboratory test: 1,492,996 Active cases: 41,046 Total recovered: 54,405 Total deaths: 1,489 Total cases: 96,942

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo