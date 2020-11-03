APO

Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the Situation in Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the killing of innocent civilians following inter-communal violence in Ethiopia.

The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes speedy recovery to the wounded. He calls on national authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are found and held accountable.

The Chairperson noting the rise in inter-communal violence, calls on all stakeholders to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and work towards de-escalating tensions in the country. He further encourages political actors to engage in an inclusive national dialogue and build a national consensus around key issues and stresses that failure to do so can have grave impacts not only in the country but the region as a whole.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union’s support to the reforms initiated by the Government and stands ready to assist Ethiopia in its efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

