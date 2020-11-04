Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (3 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

137 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria; Lagos-60 Abia-21 FCT-18 Rivers-13 Kaduna-5 Oyo-4 Edo-3 Delta-2 Imo-2 Kano-2 Ogun-2 Bauchi-1 Gombe-1 Nasarawa-1 Niger-1 Osun-1 63,173 confirmed 59,634 discharged 1,151 deaths

