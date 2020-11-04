APO

Vertiv to host Virtual Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Channel-Focused Insights Panel Discussion

What: Vertiv Digital Channel Summit EMEA 2020

When: Tuesday, November 17th 2020

Time: 10:30 to 13:30 CET

Details: You are invited to virtually join more than 500 Vertiv (Vertiv.com) partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa for a half-day of channel-focused insights. It will include a panel discussion and sessions with key guest speakers from Dell, Canalys, Context and CRN who will be discussing the industry trends set to define the channel in 2021.

Vertiv executives participating in the Summit include:

Alex Pope, VP Integrated Rack Solutions EMEA

Karsten Winther, VP Sales EMEA

Vicente Chiralt, Senior Director Field & Channel Marketing EMEA

How to Join:  https://bit.ly/32do7Cb

Agenda: 10:30 – 10:50 CET – Keynote: Accelerating through the corners ahead – Balancing digital acceleration and digital resiliency

Karsten Winther, VP Sales EMEA, Vertiv (host)

Margarete McGrath, Chief Digital Officer, Dell Technologies UK

10:50 – 11:10 CET – The Edge Space in an Accelerated Market: Edge Market Analysis & Solutions Alex Pope, VP Integrated Rack Solutions EMEA, Vertiv (host) Robin Ody, Senior Analyst, Canalys

11:10 – 11:30 CET – Adding Context to The Channel: The Channel Market(ing) Intelligence Session

Vicente Chiralt, Senior Director Field & Channel Marketing EMEA, Vertiv (host)

Senthu Premakumar, Director Research & Business Development, Data Analyst, Context 

11:30 – 12:00 CET – Channel Voices Panel Discussion

Sara Yirrell, Consulting Editor at CRN & Channel Partner Insight (panel host)

Karsten Winther, VP Sales EMEA, Vertiv

Regina Bluman, Head of Brand & Marketing, Logicalis

Paul Stringfellow, Technical Director, Gardner Systems

12:00 – 12:45 CET – Regional Breakouts, Q&As and Partner Awards

Vertiv recognizes its most successful partners across the EMEA region.

12:45 – 13:30 CET – Expo Area

Vertiv product demos and presentations.

More: https://partners.Vertiv.com

About Vertiv: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) (Vertiv.com) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com

