Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (5 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 5,839 Severe cases: 346 New recovered: 958 New deaths: 5 New cases: 510

Total Laboratory test: 1,510,144 Active cases: 39,767 Total recovered: 57,114 Total deaths: 1,508 Total cases: 98,391

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo