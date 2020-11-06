Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (6 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

1,109 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,153 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 60,704 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 730,363. From the cases 1073 are Kenyans and 36 are foreigners.

