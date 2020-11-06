Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (5 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

180 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 87 Oyo – 51 FCT – 12 Plateau – 10 Edo – 4 Ekiti – 3 Ogun – 3 Bauchi – 2 Kaduna – 2 Niger – 2 Kano – 1 Ondo – 1 Osun – 1 Rivers – 1

63,508 confirmed 59,748 discharged 1,155 deaths

