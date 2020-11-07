Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (6 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 4,725 Severe cases: 332 New recovered: 989 New deaths: 4 New cases: 355

Total Laboratory test: 1,514,869 Active cases: 39,129 Total recovered: 58,103 Total deaths: 1,512 Total cases: 98,746

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo