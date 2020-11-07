Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (6 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

223 new cases of COVID19 in Nigeria; Lagos-85 FCT-35 Akwa Ibom-24 Enugu-18 Plateau-13 Rivers-10 Abia-7 Ebonyi-6 Anambra-5 Adamawa-4 Bauchi-3 Imo-3 Ogun-3 Oyo-3 Kwara-2 Osun-1 Taraba-1 63,731 confirmed 59,844 discharged 1,154 deaths

