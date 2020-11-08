Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (7 November 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,028 Severe cases: 306 New recovered: 845 New deaths: 6 New cases: 455

Total Laboratory test: 1,520,897 Active cases: 38,733 Total recovered: 58,948 Total deaths: 1,518 Total cases: 99,201

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo