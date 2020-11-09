Google Sub-Saharan Africa Director Nitin Gajria joins prestigious judging panel for APO Group’s African Women in Media Award

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, is delighted to announce that Google’s Sub-Saharan Africa Director, Nitin Gajria is joining the African Women in Media Award judging panel (www.bit.ly/MeetTheAPOJury).

The Award recognizes, celebrates and empowers African women in the media who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent.

More than 100 leading figures from diverse organizations have come together to make this the largest and most influential panel of judges ever assembled for an African media award.

Global icons such as Naomi Campbell have been joined by senior executives from every major industry on the continent, from Visa to Hilton; Facebook to World Rugby; and Uber to LEGO!

Nitin Gajria leads the Sub-Saharan Africa region at Google. He has been at the company for over six years, after spending more than a decade in Brand Marketing at Procter & Gamble and Mead Johnson working all across the Asia Pacific region. Prior to his current role, Nitin led the YouTube business in India and South-East Asia and he has also led Google in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Nitin has a keen interest in technology start-ups and is an angel investor himself. He hails from Mumbai in India, completed his education in Kolkata, India and has also lived and worked in Sydney and Singapore. He has lived with his family in Johannesburg for the last 19 years.

“The momentum for this award just keeps on building, and we are thrilled that Nitin has joined the jury panel,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com). “This year we have over 100 judges… and counting! But, more important than that, everyone on the panel is right at the top of their field, and they all share our passion for supporting female journalism and entrepreneurship in Africa. Together, our truly exceptional judging panel has helped us make the APO Group African Women in Media Award the biggest and most prestigious journalism prize in Africa.”

The APO Group African Women in Media Award is part of APO Group’s commitment to supporting the development of journalism on the continent.

The award is open to African female journalists whose stories were broadcast or published between 1st January and 31st October 2020. The stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and community impact.

The judges will be asked to select the winning journalist, who will then be announced at the 6th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) Virtual Conference and Awards, hosted from 2-3 December 2020, with the theme ‘Reimagining Business & Rebuilding Better.’

AWIEF is a prestigious annual event that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organizations and investors gather to connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.

