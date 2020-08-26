“Africa has lost a decade of growth” – Akinwumi Adesina on COVID-19

African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance

A speech by Akinwumi Adesina as he stood for a second term as President of the African Development Bank:

“As we meet today, the world has changed. A global COVID-19 health pandemic has

upended all plans – including travels. Health and safety have become primary for all

decision making. That’s why the Governors of the Bank took the extraordinary decision to

hold the Annual Meetings virtually — for the first time in the history of the Bank.

Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures. I applaud the Governors of the

Bank for your wisdom, sensitivity and leadership.

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading fast and causing much havoc and untold

hardships. Lives lost — too many. Jobs lost — unimaginable. Economic losses —too deep

and vast to fathom.

Our collective humanity has never been so challenged — so tested, so vulnerable. Yet

our interdependency, our need for pulling together, uniting and staying focused together,

has never been more important.

For in unity we build strength. Strength to overcome, even the most challenging of

obstacles.

Pulling together has always been the strength of the African Development Bank.

We pulled together right here in Abidjan, where you the shareholders approved the

largest capital increase in the history of the Bank – raising the capital of the Bank by $115

billion.

We pulled together, yet again, in Pretoria, South Africa, and gave the African

Development Fund 35% increase in financing – financing so crucial to low income countries

and fragile states.

Fragility is transient, resilience is enduring.

Today as you look at Côte d’Ivoire, you would not remember it also was a fragile state.

Yet, today, based on visionary leadership, sound macroeconomic policies and people centered policies, it has changed dramatically.

Today, like beauty from ashes, the country

ranked among the top 10 fastest growing economies in the world, before the COVID-19

pandemic.



With the pandemic, Africa has lost over a decade of gains of economic growth. Africa’s

recovery will be long and difficult. Now we must help Africa to build back, boldly, but

smartly, paying greater attention to quality growth: health, climate and the environment.

Yet even in these challenging times, the Board of Directors of the African Development

Bank pulled together to support Africa. The Bank launched a $10 billion COVID-19

Response Facility to support African countries. We launched a $3 billion social bond on the

global market – the largest US dollar denominated social bond ever in world history.

These actions reflect our ambition, our unshaken commitment and unyielding

responsibility to support, stabilize and strengthen African economies.

As we stabilize nations, so also must we stabilize the Bank — our institution.

The past several months no doubt have been challenging for the Bank. Yet, we pulled

together. I would like to sincerely thank you all, our esteemed Governors, under the

excellent leadership and wisdom of the Chairperson, Minister Niale Kaba, for joining

hands to steady the Bank.

I am proud of the African Development Bank and the strength of our governance

systems.

I am proud of each and every shareholder of the Bank who challenged and made us all

better.

Our experience has made us better and stronger. Our challenges, though difficult, have

become our gain.

But it’s not been easy… I will reach out… I will engage…

We will HEAL…

Africa needs a strong and stable African Development Bank to support it through this

pandemic and help its economies rebound for better, healthier lives and livelihoods for its

people. And the African Development Bank needs you — our shareholders — as you

always have been: united and strong.



Five years ago, right here in Abidjan, you elected me as President of the African

Development Bank. It was such a great honor and a responsibility placed on my shoulders.

I promised to work hard, to accelerate Africa’s development. My vision for the High5s was

my bond — my oath of office, my compass!

Time has gone so fast. Fast also has been our impacts in those five years for Africa’s

progress: 18 million people now have access to electricity. 141 million people have

benefitted from improved agricultural technologies for food security. 15 million people

have access to finance. 101 million people have access to improved transport. And 60

million people have gained access to water and sanitation.

I thank the Board of Directors and my extraordinary staff at the Bank for working so

hard and for strongly supporting us to get this done.

But we will have no rest. The price of good work is more work. We have our work cut

out for us —now more than ever — to help Africa rebound; and to get back on a stronger

pathway of economic growth and resilience.

Today, I stand before you with gratefulness for your strong and collective support over

the past five years.

We succeeded – together!

And together, we must also go forward, reaching for what lies before us to help fast

track Africa’s development — building on our collective achievements, strengthening

weaknesses and deepening our impacts.

At this Annual Meetings, I offer myself to you, our Governors, for your consideration

for election for a second term, as President.

I do so, with humility.

I do so with a strong sense of duty and commitment and a call to serve Africa and our

Bank, selflessly, to the very best of my God-given abilities.

I do so with confidence in the power of our mission, the primacy of our vision — and

the strength of our togetherness.

 Together — we are stronger

 Together — we achieve more

 Together — we become resilient

 Together — we build a better Bank

 Together — we win for Africa

Thank you very much

This speech was adapted for online, the Editor.