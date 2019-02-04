Angola Cables’ Fortazela Cable Landing Station Awarded Tier III Certification

Content provided by The African Media Agency. CNBC Africa provides content from The African Media Agency as a service to its readers but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by The African Media Agency.
LUANDA, Angola, 4th February 2019,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Angola Cables’ cable landing station in Fortaleza, Brazil has been awarded Tier III Certification by the Uptime Institute.
The certification recognizes the operational efficiency of the infrastructure and facilities constructed as of December 2018.
The construction of the landing station started in early 2017. The infrastructure has been built to accommodate Monet, the international subsea telecommunication cable system which connects Boca Raton in Florida in the USA to Fortaleza and Santos in Brazil.
The construction of the facility resulted from the need to have a fully functional landing station that is now certified. This is the first time that a Tier III facility has been built in the region to support a submarine cable and its backhaul, thereby reducing points of failure and to ensure sustained uptime availability.
“Certifications like the one granted to Angola Cables MONET Landing Station by the Uptime Institute puts our infrastructures at a level of excellence and customer service quality that we can be proud of. It also gives us qualified assurances that we are a step closer to realizing our ambitions of providing mission critical Angonap Data Centers that will attract digital companies seeking lower latency connections with a greater capacity for data transmission and data storage – all within a reliable and highly stable environment,” says António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables.
About Angola Cables
Angola Cables is a multinational telecommunication company founded in 2009, operating in the wholesale market, its business is the sale of international transmission capacity through submarine fibre optic cables and IP Transit. SACS, Monet and WACS are the three submarine cable systems operated by Angola Cables, which connect four regions (South America, North America, Africa and Europe). Angola Cables manages Angonix, an Internet Exchange Point located in Luanda and the third largest in Africa. Angola Cables also manages data centers: Angonap in Luanda (Angola) that connects to SACS, WACS and additional systems for redundancy purposes.
About Uptime Institute
Uptime Institute is the IT industry’s most trusted and adopted global standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers – the backbone of the digital economy. For over 20 years, Uptime Institute has been providing customers with the assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform at a level that is consistent with their business needs, across a wide array of operating conditions. With its data center Tier Standard & Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, Efficient IT Stamp of Approval, and accredited educational curriculum for data center professionals, Uptime Institute helps organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute has become the de facto standard for data center reliability, sustainability and efficiency. Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enable their digital-centric business success.
