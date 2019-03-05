Content provided by The African Media Agency. CNBC Africa provides content from The African Media Agency as a service to its readers but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by The African Media Agency.

MEDIA ADVISORY

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, 5 March 2019-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Africa Climate Resilience Investment Summit ACRIS IV

INVITATION TO REPRESENTATIVES OF THE MEDIA

WHAT: The Fourth Africa Climate Resilience Summit – ACRIS IV will be held under the theme: Africa: Towards a Climate Resilient Future

WHEN: 05 – 07 March 2019

Opening ceremony: Wednesday 06 March at 8:30

WHERE: Johannesburg, South Africa (Sandston Conference Center)

WHO: The ACRIS IV summit is organized by Africa Climate Resilient Investment Facility (AFRI-RES) in partnership with African Union Commission (AUC); African Development Bank (AfDB); Nordic Development Fund (NDF); United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA); and the World Bank group.

OBJECTIVES

The overall objective of ACRIS IV summit is to strengthen the capacity

of African institutions (including national government, river basin organizations, regional economic communities, power pools and others) together with the private sector to plan, design and implement investment in the sectors of Energy, Water and Agribusiness so as to increase their resilience to climate change. ACRIS IV will also serve as a platform for the launch of the Africa Climate Resilient Investment Facility (AFRI-RES).

Background:

Africa is vulnerable to natural variations in climate and human-induced climate change and to the associated extremes like droughts and floods. The continent is projected to be the second hardest hit by climate change impacts, immediately following polar zones (IPCC “Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change”, 2007). Climate change impacts are already constraining economic development and sometimes reverse years of economic gains. About 90% of natural disasters in sub-Saharan Africa are weather and climate related and affect economic output of countries by 10-20%. Africa’s development, climate and resilience agendas are therefore intricately linked. Warming in the range of three to four degrees Celsius would have disastrous consequences for Africa, including heat extremes affecting the vast majority of the continent’s land areas, heightened risks of extreme drought (particularly in southern Africa), reduced yield and crop failures, and flooding. Adapting to climate variability and change is therefore key to achieving Africa’s development targets, such as the 2030 and 2063 agendas, and international development goals, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Journalists are invited to attend and cover the ACRIS IV Summit. The official opening ceremony is on Wednesday 06 March 2019 at 8:30, Sandston Conference Center.

