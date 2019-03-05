FORCE INTERVENTION BRIGADE (FIB) RSABATT WANTS TO IMPROVE RELATIONS WITH CONGOLESE PARTNERS

Content provided by The African Media Agency. CNBC Africa provides content from The African Media Agency as a service to its readers but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by The African Media Agency.

KINSHASA, DRC Congo, 5 March 2019-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) RSABATT Officer, Commanding Lt Col Tiisetso Sekgobela, organised a very successful cohesion meeting with different DRC stakeholders (FARDC, PNC, Chiefs, Civilian Officials, etc) and the local population, to enhance the good rapport amongst them.

Lt Col T Sekgobela conducted a briefing session in which she put more emphasis on building trust and confidence amongst each other.

The MONUSCO Officer enlightened the audience about the MONUSCO mandate being the Protection of Civilians against illegal Armed Groups.

She further stated that if all stakeholders can work together and be close to each other through unity, local population will be safer against the life threats they face on daily basis. It will improve the situation in DRC, particularly peace and stability.

Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) RSABATT Office,r Commanding Lt Col Tiisetso Sekgobela (Women of Peace), offering a token of appreciation to the members of community who attended the meeting (Tshirts, caps and umbrellas) to show the gesture of gratitude.

