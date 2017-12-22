A new momentum in protecting Malian cultural heritage

Since October 2013, UNESCO has trained 4000 military workforces deployed in Mali. In 2016 and for the first time since the 2012 crisis, this awareness-raising activity expanded to the Malian armed forces and security forces to discuss and promote their role in the protection of cultural heritage and the integration of this issue in national intervention protocols and military strategies.

To insure the sustainability of previous capacity building actions, UNESCO national office in Mali, organized a training workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and MINUSMA on 25-27 October 2017 at à l’Ecole de Maintien de la Paix in Bamako. In addition to developing new modules, the training will expand to national security forces. The need to train and inform them remains a priority in order to protect cultural heritage from destruction, illicit excavation, looting but also smuggling during armed conflict. Thanks to the Government of Switzerland, which supports the implementation of the 1954 Hague Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

