Ghana - USAID and Partners Improve Access to Community Health Services in Volta Region

On December 18, 2017, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and Korea International Development Agency (KOICA) commissioned four Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in the Volta Region. Chiefs, assembly members and community members joined USAID/Ghana Mission Director Sharon L. Cromer; USAID/Ghana Health Office Director Akua Kwateng-Addo; Ketu South Municipal District Chief Executive, the Honorable Edem Elliot Agbenorwu; Ghana Health Service Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Division Dr. Koku Awoonor-Williams; Volta Regional Health Directorate Deputy Director, Administration Mr. Edward Kaba; KOICA Deputy Country Director Mr. Seungmin Oh; and USAID Systems for Health Chief of Party Marni Laverentz at the event.

The Government of Ghana’s Community-based Health Planning and Services policy improves access to primary health care services at the community level to promote universal health coverage. USAID works with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to improve accessibility, quality and use of health services, with a focus on maternal and child health and nutrition services.

USAID/Ghana Mission Director Sharon L. Cromer commended the community members for their contributions in making the CHPS compound a success.

“Your community collaboration and investment is exemplary and clearly demonstrates the premium you place on your own health and wellbeing,” said Cromer. She thanked the community health officers for their relentless work in serving their communities. Finally, she encouraged community members to participate actively in the upkeep and maintenance of these compounds, noting it “will help ensure that all systems and equipment continue to work, so that everyone in your community can enjoy a good and healthy life.”

The ceremony was held at the CHPS compound in Lotakor. The CHPS compounds were constructed in line with the standard guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Health and include a clinical unit, a residential unit with two separate one-bedroom apartments, an elevated water tank, a septic tank, placenta pit, incinerator, borehole and solar panels. The process of CHPS compound construction involves elaborate stakeholder consultations and reflects gender-sensitive and environmental guidelines.

The CHPS compounds were constructed as part of the USAID-supported Systems for Health project, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service. KOICA provided financial support for the construction of the Lotakor CHPS compound. Additional CHPS compounds are under construction in Northern and Volta regions, with expected completion in 2018-2019.

