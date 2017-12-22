Invitation for the Media: Saturday, 23.12.2017 at 9:00 AM – Boulevard Hotel Monrovia

The European Union will re-deploy 38 short-term observers all over Liberia. The observer-teams will observe the run-off Presidential elections scheduled for 26 December 2017. The observers arrived in Monrovia Wednesday night, attended a two days intensive briefing about latest developments. They will be deployed to all regions in Liberia on Saturday morning. Since 13. December 20 long-term observers are deployed all over Liberia. In total the EU EOM will have 69 observers on the ground on election day.

Deployment and opportunity for Media to take PHOTOS or shoot VIDEO:

On Saturday morning, 23.12.2017 at 9:00 AM,

EU EOM short-term observers will be deployed to the regions all over Liberia.

Media is invited to attend the deployment of the short-term election observers. The teams will depart from the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Monrovia at 9:00 AM; before departure they prepare their cars with equipment. Deputy Chief Observer Alessandro Parziale is available to answer questions regarding the re-deployment of the EU EOM STOs.

Note to Editors: The European Union (EU) was invited to deploy an observation mission by the Government of the Republic of Liberia and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia 28 August 2017. The EU EOM is independent from any EU institutions or Member States or government institutions and is committed to remain neutral and abide by the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and the Code of Conduct, as well as the laws of Republic of Liberia.

