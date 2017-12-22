The United Nations Mission in South Sudan welcomes signing of cessation of hostilities agreement in South Sudan

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan welcomes the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement by parties attending the High Level Revitalization Forum in Addis Ababa.

The Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access is an important first step in the revitalization of the peace process. UNMISS acknowledges the effort and commitment of all those involved in the forum over the past week in reaching an agreement. It also thanks the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for its leadership of the peace talks.

UNMISS urges all parties to adhere to the Agreement and end the ongoing violence so that durable peace can be achieved in the interests of the people of South Sudan.

Advertisement

UNMISS is committed to supporting the peace process in line with its mandate through advancing reconciliation efforts, strengthening conflict resolution mechanisms, building national cohesion and engaging in regional and international peace initiatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).