B-Roll: African Football Player of the Year - Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage of the CAF Award Ceremony in Accra will be available for download

The winner of the African Football Player of the Year Award will be revealed during the 2017 AITEO – Confederation of African Countries (CAF) Award Ceremony in Accra, Ghana on 4th January 2018.

Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage and pre-recorded interviews will be available for download.

REGISTER to receive the B-Roll: http://www.APO.af/CAR

Advertisement

Contact:

Marie

[email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group – Video Production.