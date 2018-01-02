B-Roll: African Football Player of the Year - Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage of the CAF Award Ceremony in Accra will be available for download

By
APO
-
0

The winner of the African Football Player of the Year Award will be revealed during the 2017 AITEO – Confederation of African Countries (CAF) Award Ceremony in Accra, Ghana on 4th January 2018.

Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage and pre-recorded interviews will be available for download.

REGISTER to receive the B-Roll: http://www.APO.af/CAR

Advertisement

Contact: 
Marie 
[email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group – Video Production.

Media files
APO Group - Video Production
Download logo
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR