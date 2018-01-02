Sierra Leone Forges Closer Fraternal Ties with Nigeria and Senegal in Korea

Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, in separate engagements on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th December 2017 respectively, received and played host to the Ambassadors of Senegal and Nigeria, who called upon him at the Sierra Leone Mission in Seoul, the South Korean Capital.

Ambassador Golley received his Senegalese counterpart His Excellency Ambassador Mamadou Gueye Faye on Thursday 28 December 2017. Ambassador Faye expressed his delight in visiting his Sierra Leone counterpart and brother, and expressed warm sentiments of goodwill on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Senegal to the Government and people of Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Faye, who prior to his recent appointment as Ambassador of Senegal to Korea, was Head of the Senegalese Gendarmarie, recounted the very close ties he witnessed then between the former and current Presidents of Senegal and Sierra Leone, and expressed his satisfaction at the warm fraternal relations between the two countries. The two Ambassadors also discussed important issues relating to the bilateral relationship, together with sub regional and regional developments within Africa.

Ambassador Golley warmly welcomed Ambassador Faye to the Sierra Leone Mission and expressed his appreciation for the visit which he said was firm evidence of the excellent ties between both countries.

On Friday 29th December, the Sierra Leone Ambassador received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Muhammad Dalhatu, in a courtesy call visit to the Sierra Leone Mission.

Ambassador Dalhatu recounted the very close relationship between the two countries spanning several decades, and expressed his wish that the fraternal relationship co existing between the two countries, would be replicated in Korea, in the personal relationship between himself and his Sierra Leone counterpart, and their respective Missions.

Ambassador Omrie Golley said that he was delighted and honoured to welcome the Nigerian Ambassador who he termed his elder brother, and also reflected on the excellent ties that have co-existed between the two countries, even before their attainment of independence in the 1960's.

Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role that Nigeria continued to play within ECOWAS (the Economic Commission of West African States) as well as within the African Union, and singled out special praise and appreciation for the assistance Nigeria gave to Sierra Leone during trying moments in her national development culminating in the recent mudslide and flooding disaster which occurred in August 2017.

Both Meetings were attended by the Acting Head of Chancery at the Sierra Leone Mission in Korea, Mr. Steven Levey, as well as additional officials from the respective Missions in Seoul.

