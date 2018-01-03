Online Media Accreditation: State of the Nation Address February 2018

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma, will deliver the State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, 8 February 2018 at 7pm.

The State of the Nation Address (SONA) sets out government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, highlights achievements, flags challenges and outlined interventions to unlock development interventions for the coming financial year. The SONA marks the official start of the Parliamentary programme.

Online applications for accreditation are open to all members of the media wishing to cover the ceremonial procession and the State of the Nation Address from Parliament. Applications available on the link above or this webpage (https://www.parliament.gov.za/media-accreditation/1) should be completed by 5pm on Friday, 12 January 2018.

Advertisement

NB: WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ACCEPT ACCREDITATION REQUESTS AFTER THE DEADLINE OF 12 JANUARY 2018.

Information required on the online application form includes:

Full name as it appears on identity document

ID number

Name of media organisation and media group

Designation (writer, photographer, for example)

Email address, telephone number and mobile phone number

Media requesting to broadcast from the parliamentary precinct must also provide the following additional information:

Make and registration number(s) of vehicle(s) needed for broadcast

Service provider clearance certificates for proposed temporary broadcast-related structures

Other equipment

Date and time of arrival and departure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.