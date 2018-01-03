World Council of Churches (WCC) condemns attack against church in Nigeria

World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit condemned an attack that occurred on New Year’s Day at the Rivers church in Omuku town, southern Nigeria.

At least 16 people were killed by gunmen who opened fire after a New Year's Day church service, according to police reports. The group had attended a midnight service before they were ambushed in the early hours of Monday.

“People who were worshipping, starting anew, celebrating and reflecting on a new year, have lost their lives,” said Tveit. “We condemn this senseless violence. Let us strengthen our resolution to pursue peace and justice for all, dignity for all, the freedom to worship safely for all.”

Tveit and the WCC fellowship held those who lost loved ones in prayer. “We mourn for the families of the victims, and for the church family that lost so much so quickly,” he said. “God, we seek your mercy.”

