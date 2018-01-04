First Ever Google Developers Group (GDG) Festival- DevFest in Addis

Google Developers Group (GDG) is pleased to announce that for the first time, the Developers’ Festival, dubbed DevFest-Addis will be held on January 6, 2018 in Addis Ababa at the U.S. Embassy American Center.

Google Developers Group (GDG) Festival is sponsored by Google and aims at creating a space for software developers, IT enthusiasts to get new ideas, learn from industry experts, engage with peers, use Google Technologies, and other developer tools.

The event will cover multiple product areas such as Android, Firebase, Google Cloud Platform, Design Sprint, Machine Learning, Mobile Web and Artificial intelligence.

Developers’ Festivals (DevFests) are large, community-run developer events that take place around the globe focused on community building and learning about Google's technologies.

You are invited to cover the event at:

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 9:00 am

Venue: American Center, located inside National Archive and Library Agency (NALA) (Wemezekir)

