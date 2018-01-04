Presidential Election in Republic of Liberia (Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Norio Maruyama)

1. The Government of Japan welcomes that the run-off of the presidential election in the Republic of Liberia was held in a peaceful manner and congratulates H.E. Mr. George Tawlon Manneh Oppong WEAH on his election as the next President.

2. The Government of Japan expects that, under the leadership of the new President, the Republic of Liberia will continue to foster economic and social development, and further contribute to the realization and maintenance of peace and stability in Africa, especially in the western African region. Japan is committed to further strengthening the friendly cooperative relationship with Liberia.

